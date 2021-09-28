Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

BYD opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

