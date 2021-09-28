Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of The Western Union worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,258,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WU opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.