Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 331,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

