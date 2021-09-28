Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Terex worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 83.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.