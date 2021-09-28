Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vicor worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $139.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,981 shares of company stock valued at $25,282,688. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.