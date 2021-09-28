Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

