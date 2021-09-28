Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.