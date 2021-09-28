Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Alphatec worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alphatec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

