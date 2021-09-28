Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Deluxe worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

