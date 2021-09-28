Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of FTI Consulting worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

