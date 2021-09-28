Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 297.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $486.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.