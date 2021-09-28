Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,584 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

