Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

