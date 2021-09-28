Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 103,589 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 290.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 950,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 706,983 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

