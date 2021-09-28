Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 121,197 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

