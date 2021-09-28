Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 194,010 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of SkyWest worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

