Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,801 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Carter’s worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,225,000.

CRI opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

