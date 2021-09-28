Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $15,600,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

