ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.57. 214,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,636,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

