Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3,114.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.87% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $36,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

