Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 63,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. Proterra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

