Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Proto Labs worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $91,000.

PRLB stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

