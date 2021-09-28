Public Mint Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $337,474.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.