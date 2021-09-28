PutinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $448,680.58 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $448,680.58 and approximately $658.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.