Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $43,102.12

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Pyrk has a market cap of $43,102.12 and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

