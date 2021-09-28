Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 2,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 477,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

