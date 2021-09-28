REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $79.80 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $221.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

RGNX stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

