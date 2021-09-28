Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,753 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

