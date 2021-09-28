Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 28th (AA, CVLT, CYBE, DDL, DEA, DGICA, DM, DOYU, DRVN, DV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 28th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

