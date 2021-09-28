Restart Energy MWAT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65,026.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $65,026.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.