Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,783. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

