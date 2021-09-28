Rex Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 928,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,430,000. Ozon accounts for approximately 26.3% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ozon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $16,821,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

