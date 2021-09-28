Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $65,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.