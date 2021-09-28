Richard Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Richard Davis sold 10,000 shares of InvoCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.98 ($8.56), for a total transaction of A$119,800.00 ($85,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.73.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 18 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorialization, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

