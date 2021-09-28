RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.06. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

