Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perfom” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

Shares of RBA traded down C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,075. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$77.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

