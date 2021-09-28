RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 3.6%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 15.05 and last traded at 14.84. Approximately 26,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

