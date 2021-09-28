Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading Down 6.8%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 57,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,816,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

