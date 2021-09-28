Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $85.71. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 521,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.