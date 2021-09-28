SafeBlast (BLAST) Hits Market Cap of $442,747.03

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $442,747.03 and approximately $126,536.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003395 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

