SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SailPoint Technologies worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,117. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

