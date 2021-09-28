Samuel C. Wilson Sells 5,566 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGHT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 925,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,206. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 8X8 by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

