Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

