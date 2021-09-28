Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Market Perform

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.19. 2,200,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,197. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $123.16 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

