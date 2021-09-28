Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $37.68 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,050 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises about 4.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.36% of VEREIT worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

