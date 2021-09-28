Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 68,683 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,102,000 after buying an additional 1,497,840 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 651,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,550,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

