Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 17,365 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.47. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,689. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.71 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.