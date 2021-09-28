Scotia Capital Inc. Has $117.93 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.44. The company had a trading volume of 198,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. The company has a market capitalization of $968.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.