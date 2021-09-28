Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock stock traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $863.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,835. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $552.37 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $901.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $857.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

