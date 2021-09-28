SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,040. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

